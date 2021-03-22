Spike in gas prices continue across the country up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The spike in gas prices across the country continue to shock drivers from all over.

Reports show the current national average for a gallon of regular gas in $2.88. That is a $0.70 increase from this time last year.

People continue to wonder what is causing the spike in prices.

“It really all coincides with the fact that America’s reopening, motorists are taking back to the roads, there’s places to go and things to do once again as we start to see COVID recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis. “Demand has surged, but supply has not and that’s what’s pushing prices up so significantly across the country.”

Many experts are predicting that the national average will rise and be close to $3 at some point.

Here are the average gas prices across the Lowcountry, according to Gas Buddy: