MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Major renovations have begun at the Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant.

The phase III expansion of the Memorial Waterfront Park will bring an array of attractions to the Mount Pleasant community.

PHOTO: HILL CONSTRUCTION

Additions to the park will include:

Splash pad

Water tower

Dog park

Pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Calisthenics area with exercise equipment

Hill Construction is driving the construction at the park.

“We are honored to embark on the Phase III expansion of the Town of Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park,” Chip Crane, CEO of Hill Construction, said.

“This project represents our commitment to creating exceptional community spaces that foster recreation, togetherness, and a high quality of life. We are excited to once again collaborate with the Town of Mount Pleasant and contribute to the growth and vitality of this wonderful area.”