CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the upcoming Spoleto Festival, a new ticket pricing program is introduced making entry to the event more affordable for newer audiences.

Spoleto Festival USA officials announced a “Pay What You Will” ticket pricing program allowing patrons to purchase tickets at a self-determined price – a minimum of $5 per ticket.

“As Charleston continues to grow rapidly, we want to ensure that the arts serve as a connective tissue across our community,” says General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna. “By lowering one barrier to entry, we hope to create a culture of belonging that welcomes curious new audience members. Our doors are open.”

Organizers say the new “Pay What You Will” program was brought about after a generous donation from an anonymous donor. More than half of Spoleto operations rely on philanthropic funding.

Patrons can choose which performances, dates, times, and seats value during checkout. Only two tickets per performance qualify for the “Pay What You Will” pricing.

“Pay What You Will” tickets can be accessed at spoletousa.org/pwyw.