Spoleto Festival returns for 45th season with in-person performances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spoleto Festival will return for a landmark 45th season this May with limited in-person music, dance, and theater performances.

The annual event, which will take place May 28 through June 13, will take place in four venues across the peninsula, encompassing more than 70-in-person experiences on outdoor stages, at the historic Dock Street Theater, and includes two interactive virtual works created for remote audiences.

For months, organizers say they have been planning the event with health and safety at the forefront, including recommendations from healthcare professionals at the Medical University of South Carolina.

It will operate with an overall capacity that is 25% of its typical season.

“This season will be quite different not least because of the reduced number of performances and seats as a result of physical distancing,” said Spoleto’s general director, Nigel Redden. “Despite the constraints and challenges, this season will be remembered for its moments of immense beauty. I want each audience member to have an unforgettable, magical experience the kind that can only come from seeing live performance.”

Tickets go on sale April 13 at 10:00 a.m. online at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100.