Spoleto Festival USA preparing for first festival under new general director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spoleto Festival USA will kick off its 46th year as the Lowcountry welcomes in the summer season on May 27th.

The 17-day performance art festival celebrates arts, culture, and features more than 120 events in venues throughout the heart of Charleston.

Organizers said the upcoming season marks “a crucial milestone in festival history” as it welcomes in a new general director, Mena Mark Hanna, who became festival leader last fall after longtime director Nigel Redden retired from the organization in 2021.

Hanna was appointed general director following an international search for Redden’s departure.

He previously served as founding dean of the Barenboim-Said Akademie, an academy in Berlin, Germany, for musical arts. He also served as assistant artistic director at the Houston Grand Opera.

“Charleston has seen tremendous growth and rapid change, with nearly 60,000 people relocating to the area in the last decade,” said Hanna. “I see Spoleto at a unique point to not only grow with the city but to continue to be a steward of its cultural life, just as the festival did in its early years.”

The 2022 festival will require those attending to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots, before entry into all performances. Face masks will also be required for all indoor performances.

Spoleto Festival USA runs from May 27 through June 12. Tickets will go on sale to the public on February 22.

To see a full list of events and performances, please visit spoletousa.org.