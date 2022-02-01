Spoleto Festival USA will require proof of vaccine for all attendees, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Those attending this year’s Spoleto Festival USA will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for eligible recipients.

Spoleto Festival USA, which takes place in Charleston each spring, said all audience members must show proof of vaccine before entry into all performances.

Face masks will also be required for all indoor performances.

“Mounting a full-scale in-person performing arts festival requires prioritizing our community’s health and well-being. The future of our Festival depends on it,” said Mena Mark Hanna, the festival’s general director. “Vaccinations, including boosters, are the best defense against serious and fatal COVID-19 infections. Spoleto gathers artists and audience members from around the globe, and we are setting policies that allow for this gathering on such a scale. I look forward to seeing everyone at a full Festival this spring and encourage our community to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Organizers said the policies apply to all staff, artists, and volunteers operating in numerous venues and interacting with many people within and outside of the festival.

The 2022 festival will take place from May 27 through June 12.