Spoleto Festival USA’s long-time general director to retire next year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spoleto Festival USA announced its general director, Nigel Redden, will retire in October of next year.

Redden first joined the Festival in 1986 as General Manager and later resigned in 1991, leaving the organization with assets of approximately $1.5 million, and returned in 1995 after the Festival had suffered significant deficits.

PROVIDED | Nigel Redden, photo by Leigh Webber

Upon his announcement, Redden said, “The cancellation of the 2020 Festival and the enforced isolation of the last several months have made me realize that, after nearly 35 years since I first joined Spoleto Festival USA, it is time for me to retire.”

Spoleto Festival USA was founded in 1977 as an American counterpart to the annual Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto Italy, where Redden said he worked his first “real job” as a studente assistante.

“I have no doubt the Festival will continue to thrive, and I will be excited to see how the organization evolves under new leadership,” he said.

Festival organizers say they’ll have over a year to find Redden’s successor and will begin the search immediately.

“Nigel’s successful tenure, along with the Festival’s sterling reputation and organizational and financial strength, puts Spoleto Festival USA in a position to attract the highest caliber candidates,” said Bill Medich, Chairman of the Board of Spoleto Festival USA.

The 2021 season takes place May 28 to June 13.