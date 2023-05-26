CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s annual Spoleto Festival will kick off Friday, but the event’s Sunset Serenade will be hosted indoors this year due to impending weather conditions.

The free concert launches the festival and features the Charleston Symphony, vocalist Alva Anderson, and the College of Charleston Trumpet Ensemble.

Friday’s event will take place at the Charleston Music Hall with the lobby and concessions open at 7:00 p.m., and doors to the music hall opening at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be first-come, first-seated.

City leaders say the program will include popular and festive selections by John Williams, George Gershwin, Giuseppi Verdi, and more classical favorites.