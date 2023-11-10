BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley ONEderland is a new program that allows individuals to sponsor Berkeley County students in need this holiday season.

The program, set up by Berkeley County School District social workers, allows sponsors to donate new and unwrapped gifts to the child they are sponsoring.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, first, you must fill out a form to be matched with a student. Click here to fill out the form. Sponsors will then receive the student’s wish list by Nov. 17.

Some items for general donations include toys, clothing, coats, rain gear, shoes, blankets, bedding, sleeping bags, and more.

It is optional to buy everything on the student’s list.

All items must be dropped off by 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 8. at the Berkeley County School District office on 229 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner.

Please include your name and contact information at drop off.