St. George Courthouse temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. George Courthouse will be closed temporarily due to a positive COVID-19 exposure.

County leaders say an employee involved in visitor screening tested positive for the virus over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“After consulting with County Administration, the Clerk of Court has decided that closing the building to clean and fully sanitize was the proper decision to make,” officials said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Clerk of Court’s Office are currently compiling a list of names who may have had close contact with this individual to determine who may need to be tested for the COVID virus.

“I understand this [closing] will cause some inconveniences, but keeping visitors and employees at County buildings safe and healthy is of utmost importance,” said Dorchester County Administrator Jason L. Ward.

Officials say a decision to reopen the courthouse will be made Wednesday morning after contract tracing is completed and available staffing is determined.