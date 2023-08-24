ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 32-year-old St. George man is facing charges after authorities say more than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment was stolen in Georgia and recovered in Orangeburg County.

Kaleb Edmonds is being held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000.

It comes after Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators were notified by a Florida man on Monday that he had purchased what turned out to be a stolen skid steer from a man in Orangeburg County.

The investigation led to a remote farm near Bowman where Sheriff Ravenell said multiple items were discovered, including an excavator that was valued at $55,000.

Photo courtesy Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Ravenell said the items were taken from an auction house in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, where an individual presented fake checks to pay for the equipment.

“We were able to develop information that led to this recovery near Bowman this week,” the sheriff said. “It’s extremely satisfying knowing these expensive pieces of equipment are on their way back to the rightful owners.”

Photo courtesy Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

More charges could be pending in this case.

Investigators say Edmonds is currently being sought for questioning by at least six agencies around the southeast.