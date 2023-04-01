Photo: St. John’s Fire District

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District Firefighter Patty Stanton has retired after 24 years of service.

St. John’s Fire District says Stanton worked on several units across the District and serves with the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.

“I think I could write a book on the stories of my career. When I started women were not a big part of the fire department. I had to fight extra to prove that I could do the job.” said Stanton. “I am thankful for my friendships I have made in my career that will last a lifetime.”

Colleagues and firefighters from across the Lowcountry joined in congratulating Stanton online.

“Thank you for helping pave the way for the rest of us women in the fire service! Enjoy retirement,” Kerri Lawson said on Facebook.

Congratulations to Firefighter Patty Stanton!