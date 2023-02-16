FILE | St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Park Circle of North Charleston | Photo by Ryan Johnson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Don your best green! The Lowcountry’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place in North Charleston next month.

North Charleston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 near Park Circle.

The event will feature live music, street vendors, food from area restaurants, a kid’s zone, and plenty of other family-friendly activities.

“The block party kicks off with a parade starting on Park Place East (adjacent to East Montague Avenue and across from the Park Circle Community Center) at 12:00 p.m.,” said organizers in an announcement on the city’s website.

The party, parade and parking are free to the public; however, parking is limited and people are asked to carpool or utilize a rideshare.

“East Montague will close between Virginia Avenue and Jenkins Avenue at 9:00 a.m. for set up and remain closed until 7:00 p.m.,” the city said. “Additional closures will occur on Chateau Avenue, O’Hear Avenue, Empire Avenue and Colie Morse Way. East Montague Avenue between Park Place East and Jenkins Avenue at 11:30 a.m. and stay closed for the duration of the parade.”