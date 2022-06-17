ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – A St. Stephen woman says her life has changed after winning big from the SC lottery.

From a non-winning scratch-off ticket, the woman entered SC Lottery’s $1,000,000 Bonus Match Second-Chance Promotion. In the drawing, her entry was selected from over 800,000 received for the $1 million prize.

SCEL said she had forgotten about her entry before Lottery officials called to tell her the good news.

“I screamed and started crying when I found out I won,” she said. “I never imagined in a million years that I would win $1 million.”

She left work with a new life, and now she’s shopping for a new home, SCEL said.