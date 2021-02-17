Staff at Summerville Medical Center donates more than 2,800 food items to local blessing boxes

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff at Summerville Medical Center donated more than 2,800 non-perishable food items to local food blessing boxes over the past month.

Michael McMinn, chair of the hospital’s Employee Voice Committee, who ran the food drive, said staff members are dedicated to meeting the needs of our community not only within the hospital, but beyond its walls.

“Our January food drive and donations to multiple blessing boxes serves as an example of living out our mission and being committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said McMinn.











There are dozens of blessing boxes located across the tri-county area, which provide food items to families in need.

The goal of the boxes is to leave items inside and those who need help can stop by and take what they need.