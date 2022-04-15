NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A patient who has been seeking treatment at Trident Medical Center for more than 50 days celebrated her birthday with friends and family on Friday.
The hospital held a red carpet, outdoor celebration for Lib Rentz, a longtime Berkeley County resident, for her 81st birthday.
Family, friends, and hospital staff attended the Friday celebration and sang “Happy Birthday” to the patient.
She also received a surprise visit from her dog.
Rentz said she is looking forward to getting back to her home where she can work in the garden and go to the beach.