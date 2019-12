CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is beginning to kickoff in the Lowcountry.

The Star Gospel Mission will distribute nearly 800 food gift cards for people in need.

Each card will hold a $70 value and will be able to buy groceries at any Bi-Lo.

The cards will be distributed at 474 Meeting Street and will begin at 7:30 AM.

In order to receive a gift card, you must be 35 years in age or older, proper identification, and your social security card.