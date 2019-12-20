Star Wars fanatics across the Lowcountry anticipate The Rise of Skywalker

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – What could potentially be the last movie in the Star Wars Saga, The Rise of Skywalker premiered at theaters in the Lowcountry last night. The highly anticipated movie drew fans of all ages.

Friends Patrick Fosberry and Nicholas Cralle say they and Star Wars Fanatics alike have been waiting on the release of the film for over a year.

Star Wars has withstood the test of time dating back to May of 1977, when the first movie of the saga was released.

Barbara Fulciniti, a fan of the saga, says she can remember going to see The Return of the Jedi everyday for a month when she was a teenager.

For Fosberry and Cralle, the Star Wars saga is more than just a couple of movies for some fans. In their case, its what brought the friendship together.

“It’s why we’re friends, it’s why we’re friends,” says Fosberry.

Fulciniti says the Saga has been something to lean on. “You know when I’ve had really hard times, I’d pull out that movie to watch and it gets my mind off of things,” says Barbara.

Fans alike says they are hoping The Rise of Skywalker will be the best film of the saga.

Fulciniti says one thing is for sure, “and of course, the force always wins.”

Some of the Star Wars fans say they will be coming back to watch the film again. While this could be the last Star wars movie produced, fans say the force will always be with them.