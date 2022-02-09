State agencies cracking down on dangerous drivers across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roads in several counties this week as part of a multi-agency effort to reduce traffic collisions and fatalities across the state.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) program will focus on the following routes in Berkeley, Williamsburg, Horry, Dillon, and Marlboro Counties February 9 through 10:

I-26 in Berkeley County

US-52 in Williamsburg County

SC-9 in Horry County

SC-38 in Dillon County

SC-38 in Marlboro County

ACE brings together the South Carolina Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and local law enforcement agencies to crack down on traffic violations.

Specifically, law enforcement will be targeting drivers suspected of driving under the influence, speeding, driving aggressively, and driving distracted. They will also be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle violations.

South Carolina has had 74 reported traffic fatalities statewide as of February 9, 2022, down from the 109 reported at this time last year.