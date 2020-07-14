State Education Superintendent aims to have students in the classroom for 2020/2021 school year

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says the decision to reopen schools will happen in the palmetto state.

Spearman says she is working hard to make sure all families have virtual options this year but expects many students to be in the classroom next month.

“There’s no doubt children thrive best if they are face to face with a teacher in a very safe and comfortable environment,” Spearman told News 2.

She says if students return to the classroom they should wear masks.

“I made a statement last week that I stand by. If I were the ruler, I would ask everybody to require a face mask but certainly, that’s not my decision. It is our expectation, however, that when a child gets on the school bus in the morning, that they have on a mask.”

When asked about the proposal to cancel some standardized testing for students this year Spearman said she is waiting to hear back from the National Department of Education but points out two other states with similar requests have been denied.

Spearman says that districts will have the final say in how they operate this coming school year.