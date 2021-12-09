State Grand Jury brings 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced that a State Grand Jury has brought seven new indictments against disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The indictments consist of 21 new charges including: nine counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Computer Crimes; four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Forgery.

These charges are in addition to those brought against Murdaugh by the Grand Jury in November.

Five of the new indictments are venued in Hampton County, one is in Colleton County, and one is in Beaufort County.

The indictments come just one day before Murdaugh is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on the previous Grand Jury charges.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.