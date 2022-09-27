CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina officials are nailing down preparations ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian to keep people safe. Many officials say now is the time to get ready.

A lot of the plans, whether at the state level, in the City of Charleston, or out on the barrier islands, are pretty much solidified and in place. Nonetheless, officials across the board are urging residents to make their preparations now by stocking up supplies and gearing up for any impacts to come.

“We know that we’re going to have a lot of water, we’re going to have some wind,” says Governor Henry McMaster.

Governor McMaster, urging people not to panic during a Tuesday press conference, but making sure they’re ready in the event Hurricane Ian brings significant impacts to South Carolina.

“You need to know ahead of time where you’re going to go,” says Governor McMaster. “When you’re going to go, who’s going to be there, and what you’re taking with you.”

Governor McMaster says there are no current plans to order evacuations for South Carolinians, he says the state is prepared and stocked with necessary supplies like fuel. The Governor says anything is on the table as officials continue to monitor the storm.

“Charleston and the coastal towns are going to see a lot of water,” says Governor McMaster. “Charleston will have a lot of water in the streets as they do.”

Flooding and high winds are the main concerns as Lowcountry officials continue to urge caution.

“If you know that you’re in a low-lying area, take extra steps to care for your house and your property and get your loved ones to a safe area,” says Ben Almquist, the Emergency Management Director for the City of Charleston.

Sand and sandbags are being offered around the area starting Wednesday, including on the Isle of Palms. Mayor Phillip Pounds says city staff continues to monitor the latest forecast before finalizing preparations for the storm.

“We’re ready to put our operations center into action if we need to,” says Mayor Pounds. “It’s a little bit too early to tell that yet, but we’re monitoring that; we will see what happens over the next 24 hours.”

Officials from Sullivans Island, Folly Beach, and the Isle of Palms are all waiting to finalize response plans until potential impacts become clearer.

“More will kick into gear probably by tomorrow evening as we watch the storm continue to shift gears and shift tracks,” says Mayor Pounds.

For now, there’s a sense of readiness across the Palmetto state as people wait for the impacts of Ian.

“Urge everyone right now to continue with your normal activities but prepare for the worst we hope for the best,” says Governor McMaster.

Officials plan to continue meeting over the coming days and will continue to watch the weather. They urge residents to do the same to make the best personal preparations.