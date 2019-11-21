State Rep. Nancy Mace releases Citadel school records for public view

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Nancy Mace has released all available emails and school paperwork dating back to her college years.

Mace, who is running for Rep. Joe Cunningham’s 1st Congressional District seat, said the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee recently submitted a Freedom of Information request to The Citadel asking for a copy of her college records.

She said the school does not have to release the records, but she requested a copy and is releasing them herself.

Mace said she wants to get ahead of it because she believes that information will be used against her.

“I’m disgusted by it: if you have to go all the way back to the time when I was 18 and I was breaking barriers when I broke the glass ceiling as the first woman graduating from The Citadel, it’s actually astonishing. It’s ugly.”

Mace has released the information for the public to view on her website.