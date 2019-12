CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina representative Krystle Matthews will kickoff her re-election campaign today.

She will host a community holiday party, voter registration drive and a charity toy drive.

This will be happening at the Bernie Sanders Headquarters – Charleston Office on Rivers Avenue from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots and to register during the event.