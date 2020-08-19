State Senator Marlon Kimpson recognized as rising star in Democratic Party, speaks at DNC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is in the National Political spotlight tonight as State Senator Marlon Kimpson is tapped as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Kimpson was one of 16 leaders featured as rising stars, the same accolade that Barack Obama was awarded in 2004, four years before he became President.

The DNC broke down the speech in a unique way, shifting between the rising stars, allowing the different leaders from all over the country, to share about struggles specific to their region.

Kimpson says he is committed to helping the Lowcountry recover from the Pandemic:

“When unemployment in North Charleston, South Carolina, a city I represent, has risen nearly 4-fold, and evictions are putting families out on the street in a pandemic…” State Senator Marlon Kimpson

Other speakers in Tuesday’s program included former President Bill Clinton, Joe Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden, and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

While specific issues are being discussed like the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing and equality, the over-arching theme throughout the program is the endorsement of Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris for the White House.



The program is happening almost exclusively virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19, and the convention will last through Thursday.

