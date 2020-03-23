CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Paul Campbell will not seek re-election in 2020.

The Republican, who represents District 44, made the announcement on Monday saying, “A man has to know when it’s time to take a few steps back and enjoy life with family and friends.”

Sen. Campbell has been a major supporter of the state’s business community and said he is proud of the jobs created for South Carolina’s working-class families.

“It has been a true honor to serve the people of Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties, helping to keep taxes low, providing crucial constituent services, supporting conservation efforts and fighting for the shared values we hold so dear,” he said.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said, “Paul Campbell is a proven job creator. He has been a voice of reason and experience on all matters related to economic development. We will certainly miss his advice.”

Campbell is also the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. It was announced in January that the Chairman of Charleston County Council, Elliott Summey, would take over that role.