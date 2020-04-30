State Senators join local leaders at “Accelerate SC” meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) —State and federal lawmakers are working together on a plan to reopen South Carolina. Wednesday’s “Accelerate SC” meeting had two special guests in attendance: U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

The goal of this group, as its name suggests, is to carry SC into recovery mode, but lawmakers are making sure nothing is done too fast.

“We are sort of looking for the Goldilocks solution here, not to cold not too hot.” Senator Lindsey Graham

All eyes are focused on finding the perfect solution, but in the meantime, Senator Lindsey Graham says South Carolina needs to do what it can as scientists work together to find a cure for the COVID-19.

“A vaccine is probably next year, but testing protocols are actually getting exponentially better.” Senator Lindsey Graham

His colleague in the Senate, Tim Scott, agrees. He says there are ways to keep Southern roots, even while social distancing.



“Southern hospitality is still alive and well, we just have a measuring stick you have to bring with you.” Senator Tim Scott

Both Senators say South Carolina is heading in the right direction and leading the way for other states. They gave a lot of credit for that success to Governor Henry McMaster, who has been cautious about the virus:

“And this is a pesky virus, it doesn’t go away. Like wet paint once it’s on something it’s on there and if you touch it you are going get it too.” Governor Henry McMaster

Leaders brainstormed some potential solutions at Wednesday’s meeting, including opening outdoor seating at restaurants as soon as next week, and letting restaurants open in full by mid-May. But, they say there would have to be a lot of logistical planning before that can happen.

