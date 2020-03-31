Stay at home order expected for Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sources close to Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie confirm that unless Governor McMaster issues a statewide order in the meantime, Mayor Haynie will issue a stay at home order on Tuesday. The sources note that the proclamation will only be made with the expressed individual consent of the majority of Town Council members.

Last week, council members voted against a resolution urging the Governor to issue the order. Mayor Haynie has been open about his desire for the ordinance, but has deferred to the governor thus far.

We will continue following this story and provide updates as they become available.

