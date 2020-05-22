Staying safe at the beach this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry beaches have reopened in time for the summer, but right now, it’s more important than ever to know how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe while enjoying the sand and sun.

News 2 spoke with a representative from Roper St. Francis Healthcare who shared some tips on how we can protect ourselves from everything ranging from COVID-19 to sunburns.

“While you’re out in the sun, obviously that’s one of the biggest concerns, you should protect your skin. Sunburns do cause lots of significant issues. We see that a lot here in the ER. Also, it helps to prevent skin cancer,” said Justin Norris, the Associate Medical Director for Emergency Services.

Norris recommends wearing sunscreen and UPF clothing that is highly rated and using umbrellas and hats.

He also said you should try to limit the number of people in your group to around 10 people or less and try to only interact with people you know.