DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Steve LaPrad announced Tuesday he is stepping down as Fort Dorchester High School’s head football coach.

LaPrad resigned as head football coach back in January after a video surfaced of him using allegedly profane language amongst his players. But parents and students voiced their support of the longtime coach and said there was no cause for him to leave the team.

Less than two weeks later, LaPrad returned as head coach.

But in a shock to many, LaPrad announced Tuesday afternoon that he is officially stepping down as the team’s head football coach and will take a position in the Dorchester District 2 office, effective immediately.

The Patriots won the state title back in 2015 under LaPrad and recently appeared in the 5-A state championship game last season.

Former Clemson Tiger Joshua Smith will be the interim coach next season.