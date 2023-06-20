BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s something you may not think about before you go in the water–but Lowcountry lifeguards and local doctors say you want to watch out for stingrays.

“We have about 65 people on the beach every day and usually someone somewhere is usually dealing with a stingray sting,” explained Beach Patrol director, Mike Wagner.

Beach Patrol says hundreds of people will be stung by these sea creatures every single year.

They don’t bite–but instead will hit you with a venomous barb from their tail.

“It’s extremely painful. I have had people tell me all different pains they have felt before, women delivering babies who said they would rather go through that again,” Wagner said.

Hundreds of incidents happen on Lowcountry beaches every single season.

Already, Hilton Head Regional Hospital says 30 people have come into their emergency room looking for treatment–which is lower than normal.

“There can be complications since it’s usually a puncture wound there can be infections, the barb can break off in there that they would need to remove,” Wagner told News 3.

Experts say the stingrays aren’t looking to sting you–you are in their ocean and they are just looking for food.

Doctors say usually the worst that can happen is an infection that is treatable by antibiotics.

“A lot of people get nervous because they hear Steve Irwin the Crocodile hunter dies from a stingray wound that was stingray wound to the heart,” Wagner said. “That wasn’t a stingray but that was essentially stabbed in the heart with a barb. It’s not a common thing. Like I said it’s usually going to be in the ankle or the foot.”

Beach Patrol will fly purple caution flags if someone is stung as a warning. But they say the best way to stay safe is by watching the way you walk.

Wagner explained, “The biggest thing you can do to avoid it is shuffle your feet. Since they are bottom feeders. if they sense you are coming because Since you are shuffling your feet or if you kick one rather than step directly on it it can get away quickly.”

If you are stung, yes, it will hurt–according to experts. The best thing to do before going to a doctor? Pour hot water on the wound.

It will help cut down on the pain and make it a little easier to deal with on the way to getting medical help.