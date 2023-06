JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials closed Maybank Highway Friday night as crews responded to a structure fire.

According to St. John’s Fire District, fire crews from across the Lowcountry were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Maybank Highway at 8:00 p.m.

Photo: St. John’s Fire District

Upon arrival, fire personnel quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen of a home.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The STJFD Fire Marshal Division is investigating.