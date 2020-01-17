Stolen guns, fireworks, and Purple Heart medal recovered following traffic stop in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg arrested two men in connection with multiple burglaries and weapons seizures.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, investigators developed information on the location of a large number of stolen items following a traffic stop earlier this week.

That information led them to a residence off Coburg Lane where a search warrant was executed on Thursday.

Deputies say items found at that residence are tied to burglaries dating back to the early part of December when a Willie Road man reported a shed on his property had been burglarized.

An aluminum boat, trailer and other items were reported missing.

“These are some serious weapons that have been taken off the street,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “Two of these are AR-15s, another is a weapon using an AK-47 platform, and then a Tec-9 was also in possession of these two.”

Others connected to the recovered items are a Shillings Bridge Road residence where a man called on Christmas Day to say a large number of fireworks and a utility trailer were stolen when his storage shed was burglarized.

Then another Willie Road resident called on January 13 to report someone had broken into her home. A washer and dryer set and several dolls were missing from inside her home. She said a utility trailer was also taken from her property.

Deputies say a Purple Heart medal and a funeral home document bag were also recovered.

“They were taking anything, tied down or not,” Ravenell said. “They were preying on their neighbors and taking whatever they could. Maybe these residents in that neighborhood can rest easier tonight.”

Detorian Dickson

Auston Hicks

Austin Hicks, 33, of Orangeburg; and Detorian Dickson, 29, of St. Matthews, have each been charged with receiving stolen goods.

Hicks is also charged with second-degree burglary while Dickson is facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A bond hearing for the pair is tentatively scheduled for this weekend.