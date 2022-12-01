NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested an individual accused of stealing her.

William Panasiewicz, Charleston County Detention Center

William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree burglary.

According to NCPD, Panasiwicz, reportedly confessed to taking the animal after being found with the animal.

The pig, known affectionately as “Piggie Stardust,” was stolen from the Charleston Animal Society barn sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 8:00 a.m. the next day, an NCPD report states.

“We are thankful that Piggie Stardust is back in our safety and are appalled that someone would violate the sanctity of this safe haven for animals by breaking in our facilities and stealing her,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “We also applaud the City of North Charleston emergency responders who discovered her while responding in the line of duty.”

Elmore said the shelter will continue to monitor Piggie Stardust’s condition.