STORM CLEANUP: When to expect debris to be cleared where you live

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many neighborhoods and local roadways are still cluttered with large piles of storm debris after Hurricane Dorian lashed the area two weeks ago.

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND

Clean-up on the island also continues this week. Charleston County has engaged its disaster clean-up contractor Ash Britt to remove up to 240,000 cubic yards of organic debris.

Officials estimate Sullivan’s Island has approximately 12,000 cubic yards of debris.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Dorchester County and SCDOT crews began vegetative debris removal operations on Monday, September 16.

Residents should have all debris curbside – in one pile – by 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16.

The county has contracted with Crowder Gulf to remove debris from all County maintained roads throughout the County and local roads maintained by SCDOT in unincorporated Dorchester County east of Ridgeville.

One pass will be made on each road. If the debris is not curbside when the contractor comes through it will not be picked up.

When all residential roads have been completed, crews will begin debris collection on secondary roads working through the County from east to west.

CITY OF CHARLESTON

The city has hired contractors to assist with storm debris pick up and removal throughout Charleston.

Plans for a special debris collection schedule are currently being finalized and will be released when complete.

To ensure an effective collection process, and to allow crews to continue to move throughout neighborhoods as quickly as possible, citizens are reminded to separate their garbage from their debris when placing it at the curb.

Residents should have debris ready for pick up no later than Sunday, September 22nd.

Homeowners are reminded that any debris and construction materials resulting from home repairs covered by insurance should be removed and disposed of by the private contractor and not put out for municipal pick up.

NORTH CHARLESTON

All garbage trucks are on their normal scheduled routes this week, once completed with garbage routes they will start assisting the trash division by pulling leaf bags on Monday’s routes until 5:30 p.m.

In the trash division, boom trucks are diligently working on completing Tuesday’s routes from last week and will start on Wednesday’s routes Monday. With the amount of debris, it will take roughly two solid working days to complete one route. This is contingent on not having any breakdown of equipment, roadblocks, landfill hours, and possible accidents that create traffic issues to and from the landfills.

City officials say the trash division will continue working last week’s schedule until completed.

The following are the expectations:

Work to complete Wednesday’s route by Wednesday midmorning and then start Thursday’s route.

Work to complete Thursday’s route by Friday midmorning and then start Monday’s route.

Work to complete as much of Monday’s route on Saturday before 1:45 (when transfer site closes) and return on Monday to complete whatever is leftover on Mondays routes.

The city has been running an average of 7 transfer trucks (8 when available); these trucks have been hauling roughly 7-10 loads a piece on a full 12 hr. working day.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Nearly 200 neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant still have debris on the curb. Mount Pleasant Public Service said their ability to collect debris is based on the number of people able to work and the amount of equipment that’s available.

There are several possibilities why your pile may have been missed.

There may have been non-vegetative debris mixed into your pile.

Something was blocking your pile, and nobody could get to it.

Trucks were too big to fit in your neighborhood or they just accidentally missed it.

Mount Pleasant Public Services said if they missed your pile, there is a second pass across the entire town that will happen.

BERKELEY COUNTY

As of noon Friday, the Berkeley County Landfill had received 366.4 tons of storm debris.

This total includes storm debris removed by Berkeley County, municipal partners, and citizens who have dropped off debris at the landfill or convenience centers, and only reflects debris delivered in the past week.

Berkeley County Roads & Bridges began debris removal Friday, September 6, following Hurricane Dorian and have been working extended hours to clean-up debris.

Residents in certain municipalities will have debris pick-up handled by their respective city or town and supported by Berkeley County as needed. For questions concerning debris removal, please call the numbers below:

Goose Creek: 843-824-2200

Summerville: 843-851-4225

Hanahan: 843-529-3413

City of Charleston: 843-724-7311

Moncks Corner: 843-719-7900

Berkeley County: 843-719-4129

Berkeley County residents may also use the landfill and/or convenience centers to dispose of their debris. The hours and locations can be found here: https://bcws.berkeleycountysc.gov/

CITY OF HANAHAN

The City is working with Berkeley County staff to remove the debris as rapidly as possible. Crews will be picking up debris after the end of each regular route until 5pm each day and emptying those prior to the start of the next day’s route.

Public Works staff collected debris all day debris this Saturday, all day. County staff is collecting as well.