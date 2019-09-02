Storm Closings: A full list of closings due to Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With mandatory evacuation orders in place across coastal South Carolina, many schools, businesses and clinics are announcing closings.

The list below will be updated as new closings are announced.

CURRENT CLOSINGS

Schools and Colleges

All public schools, including Charleston, Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester Districts 2 & 4, and Georgetown County Schools, will be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice

Charleston Southern University classes canceled Monday until further notice

MUSC classes are canceled and the University is closed until further notice.

College of Charleston is cancelling all classes and College events until further notice

All Trident Technical College campuses and sites will be closed until further notice.

The Citadel campus activities are cancelled until further notice. The Corps will be released after their last duty September 2, which will be no later than noon.

University School of the Lowcountry – closed until further notice

First Baptist School of Charleston Downtown and James Island Campuses will be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice.

Clemson University classes and all university sponsored activities in the Charleston area have been cancelled until further notice.

SC Works Trident Centers will be closed until further notice.

Trident Academy of Mount Pleasant will be closed Tuesday and until further notice.

Hospitals, clinics and health facilities

Southeastern Institute will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Charleston GI Specialists, Charleston Endoscopy Center, Summerville Endoscopy Center are closed until evacuation order is lifted.

Palmetto Pediatrics will be open Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for sick children. Then closed until further notice. Please watch the Facebook page for updates.

Businesses, organizations and services

Charleston City Market will be closed Monday and remain closed until the evacuation order is lifted.

Northwoods Mall will not open on Monday, September 2, and will remain closed until further notice.

Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will be closed until further notice.

All Charleston-area National Park Service sites closed until further notice

Charleston County Parks will be closed until after Hurricane Dorian has passed and conditions have been reviewed to ensure staff and visitor safety.

Lowcountry Regional EMS Council Administrative Offices – until further notice

TriCounty Link, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region’s rural public transit agency, will suspend operations beginning Sept. 2.

Cancelled Events

Charleston RiverDogs will cancel the final home game of the 2019 season scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, September 2.