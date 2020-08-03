Storm Closings: A list of closings due to Tropical Storm Isaias

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses and colleges are announcing closings as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the South Carolina coast.

The list below will be updated as new closings are announced.

CURRENT CLOSINGS

Local government offices

Summerville town offices will close on Monday at 2:00 p.m. while parks and park facilities will close at 3:00 p.m.

All Berkeley County offices and the courthouse will close at 2:00 p.m.

Charleston County government offices will close at 1:00 p.m. (This includes the downtown Judicial Center Complex and Convenience Centers.)

Georgetown County will close all nonessential offices and facilities at 3:00 p.m.; city offices will also close at 3:00 p.m.

North Charleston government offices will close at 1:00 p.m. and the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting scheduled for Monday night is canceled.

Schools and Colleges

College of Charleston suspends all non-essential operations beginning at 1 p.m. The campus will resume operations Tuesday morning.

All Trident Technical College campuses will close and all in-person classes will be dismissed at noon on Monday, Aug. 3. Online classes will proceed as scheduled. Classes resume Tuesday morning.

Businesses, services, and organizations

The Lowcountry Food Bank will close at 12:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks will close its operation center at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Charleston County Public Library will suspend curbside operations and its summer feeding program on Monday.

Dorchester County convenience sites will close at 2:00 p.m.

Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers will close at 4 p.m.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has closed its beach parks (Folly Beach County Park, Isle of Palms County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park and also the Folly Beach Pier). All three of Charleston County Parks’ water parks, Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island and Splash Zone, will be closed on Monday, August 3.

All other Charleston County Parks and facilities will close at 3 p.m.

Georgetown County recycling centers will close at 3 p.m.

The Boone Hall Farms Roadside Produce Stand is closed on Monday. There will be a delayed opening for tour operations at Boone Hall Plantation on Tuesday August 4, 2020.

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum – ticket sales end at 1:30 p.m. and the museum closes at 3:00 p.m.

