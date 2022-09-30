MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three emergency shelters are open for those who need to seek a safe place to ride out the storm in the Lowcountry.

A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Bond Court Detention Center (3851 Leeds Avenue) and another shelter is open at Dunston Elementary School (1825 Remount Road).

Residents in Kingstree can seek shelter at the Williamsburg County Rec Center (2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy).

A fourth shelter is open for residents in Ridgeland – that shelter is open at Ridgeland High School (250 Jaguar Trail).

People are asked to bring pillows, blankets, snacks, medicines, and anything else they may need to stay comfortable.

Please use caution when traveling to these shelters during the storm.