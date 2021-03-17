Storm Team 2: Severe thunderstorms possible on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the Lowcountry.

A cold front will move across the region bringing thunderstorms and windy conditions during the afternoon and into the evening.

“The greatest risk will be further inland away from the immediate coast,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “But it could go all the way to the beaches Thursday afternoon so stay weather aware.”





Threats include significant wind damage, 70 mph+, large hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes.

Now is a good time to download the Storm Team 2 Weather App, search for WCBD WX in your phone’s app store (click here for the Apple App Store | click here for the Google Play Store.) Make sure you have location settings and alerts turned on – the app will alert you if a warning is issued for your area.