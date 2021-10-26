Storm Team 2 tracking possibility for strong storms on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking the threat for severe storms on Thursday.

A strong cold front will push across the region Thursday bringing rain – which could be heavy at times – and the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms to our area.

Timing for the severe storms will likely be late Thursday afternoon and into the evening as the strong cold front moves through.

Wind damage and isolated tornadoes are possible, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

THURSDAY'S SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening ahead of an approaching strong cold front. Wind damage and isolated tornadoes are possible.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ODlQZlbM0x — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) October 26, 2021

