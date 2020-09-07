Storm Team 2’s Labor Day forecast

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Many woke up to pleasant temperatures to start off the Labor Day holiday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Megan James said the day will remain pleasant with low humidity thanks to a cold front that has moved through the region.

We’re looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a few clouds in the sky. Spotty coastal showers are possible on Monday afternoon with some downpours likely parts of the Lowcountry.

If you’re heading out to the beach, winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph with waves 3-4” – there is a low risk for rip currents.

Be sure to wear sunscreen as the UV index will be very high. You’ll want to take plenty of breaks from the sunshine.