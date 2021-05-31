Storm Team 2’s Memorial Day Forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Expect a mainly sunny, pleasant, and dry Memorial Day with afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

If you are heading out to the water, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said, “Expect a northeast to east breeze on the waterways with a bit of a chop developing.”

You can expect mainly sunny, pleasant, and breezy on the beaches with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

It will be clear and cool Monday night with lows in the 50s to low 60s, and mainly sunny and pleasant again on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will return later this week with highs back into the mid 80s.

There will be an increasing risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will hopefully provide much needed rainfall to many Lowcountry backyards.