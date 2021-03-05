Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler launches community podcast, Get 2 Know, featuring WCBD’s general manager in first episode

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler officially launched his community podcast, Get 2 Know, on Friday.

This series will feature interviews with newsmakers and people from across the community, giving you the opportunity to know a little more about them and the role they play.

In this inaugural episode, Rob interviews WCBD TV’s General Manager, Gray Soapes, who shares details about his journey in the television industry and gives a little insight on the behind-the-scenes at a TV station.

Listen here or follow the podcast on Spotify!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information