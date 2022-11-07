GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff at Stratford High School were evacuated from the building Monday morning following reports of a fire in a restroom.

A district spokeswoman, Katie Tanner, told News 2 fire crews responded to the campus.

The district later announced that students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. because of the “continued presence of smoke” in the building.

Parents and guardians of bus riders are encouraged to pick up their students or coordinate carpool transportation for early dismissal.

“This will allow for buses to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option,” said Tanner. “BCSD will operate buses serving Stratford High, but do ask for your assistance with transportation, if possible.”