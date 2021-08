BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students were temporarily evacuated from Stratford High School Friday due to the presence of smoke inside a section of the school.

District officials say the evacuation was “out of an abundance of caution to ensure student safety, students and staff.”

They said all students were safe. The fire department investigated the source of the smoke and determined it was an issue with an HVAC unit.

We’re told the unit has been serviced and is “good to go.”