Suspect in custody after Stratford High School was placed on lock down twice

Courtesy: MGN

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department released in a Facebook post that, due to an abundance of caution, Stratford High School was placed on lock down for a second time.

Officers say that due to K-9 units being in the ground, they are not allowing the release of students at this time.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an offender in a vehicle, but when the vehicle wrecked, the subject fled on foot.

Officers have since caught the suspect on Bromwich Drive in the Hamlets neighborhood.

