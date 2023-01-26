CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old stroke survivor was reunited Thursday with a co-worker credited with saving his life.

Shavon Felder noticed her Volvo co-worker Nate Robinson’s speech was slurred while he was talking with her last December.

“When he first said my name, it was slurred, and I knew it wasn’t right. So, I asked him to repeat it,” explained Felder. “I said, ‘No, this isn’t’ right.’ I told him to look at me and I noticed his face was looking funny. Then, he told me he thought he was dragging a leg. I said, ‘Oh no, you’re having a stroke. We have to go to medical.’”

A call was made to 9-1-1 and Nate was taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for emergency stroke care, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Nate received speech, occupational, and physical therapy at Trident Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehabilitation care.

“Once your speech, eating, and walking have been disturbed you will know (how) difficult it is to start all over again. So, I say to anyone who is listening, don’t take those things for granted for in a moment’s notice they can be taken from you,” said Nate.

His wife, Yolanda Robinson, said the therapists prepared her husband well for his continued recovery at home.

“He’s getting better,” said Yolanda. “Every time he does something that he couldn’t do in the beginning he gets so excited. He says, “Look at what I can do! Look at my grip. Look how I’m walking. He’s getting back quickly.”

Trident Medical Center’s Director of Neuroscience and Stroke Services Elissa Oliveria, MSN, RN says stroke is a medical emergency and a leading cause of death and disability in South Carolina

“We use the acronym BEFAST to help remind our community of the signs of a stroke. It stands for B – balance; E – eyes (check for vision loss); F –face (look for an uneven smile); A – Arm (check if one arm is weak); S – Speech (listen for slurred speech); T – Time (Call 9-1-1 right away). If you see anyone showing these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately. It can save their life like it did for Mr. Robinson.”

A red carpet celebration accompanied the special reunion on Thursday.