CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of storms out to our west could bring severe weather to portions of the Lowcountry on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The day will start out mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Clouds and scattered storms will increase through the afternoon.

“The higher probability of stronger to severe thunderstorms will come in this evening. But we will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms today, tonight, and tomorrow,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

He said any of the thunderstorms expected to pass across the region Wednesday will have the capability of producing severe weather. There is a significant risk of lightning associated with the storms and an elevated risk of wind damage and hail. Very heavy rain is expected.

Storm Team 2 VIPIRCAST shows scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing late morning into early afternoon. The next round will come through during the evening hours with a decent line of thunderstorms moving through around 7:00 p.m.

More thunderstorms are on tap for Thursday before we see some clearing on Friday and Saturday.

