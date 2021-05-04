Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 will be tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

A hot and breezy afternoon can be expected ahead of scattered to numerous strong thunderstorms in the evening, according to Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Wind damage and large hail will be the greatest threats. “Be prepared for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the possibility of some wind damage and large hail,” said Marthers. “Be weather alert for possible watched and warnings.”

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far, possibly reaching 90 degrees for the first time in 2021.

Greater chances of rain/storms roll in Wednesday before drier and cooler weather arrives for the weekend.