CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – High winds will be an issue for people across the Lowcountry on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region.

Storm Team 2 said while most will see rain and wind, there is a low-end risk of thunderstorms between noon and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Threats could include wind damage and an isolated tornado.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible outside of storms.

“Frequent gusts into the 30-45 mph range will continue through early afternoon with occasional higher gusts possible,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Pockets of power outages possible.”

Temps will be warm with highs in the mid-70s to near 80.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Friday. The weekend looks great for the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival.